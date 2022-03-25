Haryana: Fresh insect breeding in sugarcane fields, advisory issued

Karnal, March 24
After facing huge losses because of the top borer insect in the last season, sugarcane farmers are worried as the fresh breeding has been reported across the region.
Scientists of Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, Karnal, found eggs and moths in the fields. The production was affected during the last season due to the breeding of the insect.
“We have surveyed across the region and found eggs and moths in the fields. The breeding of the insect is dangerous at this time as cultivation of sugarcane is under way,” said Dr SK Pandey, head, Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, Karnal.
“The top borer has six stages and at present, it is at the breeding stage. This is the right time to cut the breeding. If breeding is stopped in time, this could help in saving the crop,” he added.
In November-December, the insect stays in hibernation and lives on the top of sugarcane, while in February, it matures into an adult, said Dr Pandey.
Explaining the attack of the insect, he said the first two generations attack the young plants. In subsequent generations, the pest attacks the terminal portion of the cane causing ‘bunchy top’. The third and fourth generations cause maximum damage. The pest remains active during February to October.
Meanwhile, scientists have issued an advisory for farmers to remain vigilant and ensure proper management to stop the breeding.
Charan Dev, a farmer of Badagaon village, said during the last season, he had witnessed the insect effect. Now in the fresh season, he has detected this insect in eight acres of land so far.
