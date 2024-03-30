From April 1, shell out more at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 29

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a revision in toll rates for various national highways, scheduled to be implemented from April 1, 2024. Among the affected toll plazas is the Bastara toll plaza on the National Highway-44 in Karnal district.

The hike, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 30, has caused resentment among daily commuters. Toll rates for cars, jeeps, vans or light motor vehicles have been revised to Rs 185 from the previous Rs 180. Similarly, rates for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or mini-buses have increased to Rs 300 from Rs 295.

The toll for buses or trucks (two axles) now stands at Rs 630, up from Rs 615. Meanwhile, toll rates for three-axle commercial vehicles have risen to Rs 685 from Rs 670 and for heavy construction machinery or earth-moving vehicles (four to six axles), the toll is now Rs 990, up from Rs 965. Oversized vehicles with seven or more axles will now be charged Rs 1,205, increased from Rs 1,175, said an official.

It is the second toll rate increase in the past four months, after the hike on November 26. An NHAI official defended the move, saying, “The new rates will be applicable from April 1. The need for revenue generation is crucial to fund the strengthening of road infrastructure.”

Commuters criticised the sudden toll hike. Amit Baweja, a local resident, said, “The condition of the highway is not good, safety fencing is missing at various places and drains are lying uncovered. Besides, illegal cuts made in the highway pose a risk of accidents. Instead of fixing these issues, the NHAI has increased the rates, which is unfair for commuters, he added.

