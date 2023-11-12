From Group D to HCS, posts being sold in state: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh, November 11
New revelations in the dental and HCS recruitment scam indicate that posts from Group D to HCS are being sold during the BJP-JJP government, alleged former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
He claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had admitted that transactions worth crores took place in the Dental Surgeon and Haryana Civil Services recruitment in 2021, and OMR sheets were tampered with. More than Rs 1 crore was seized in the HPSC office, and over Rs 3 crore recovered from the accused. “But the government kept giving a clean chit to people sitting in recruitment agencies,” he alleged.
During the past nine years, papers of about 30 recruitment exams got leaked and scams like cash-for-jobs had come to light, Hooda stated. “But no action has been taken against any person holding a high position. To mislead the public, the government takes cosmetic action against a few criminals and the big scammers are saved,” he said.
“People are bidding for jobs sitting inside recruitment agencies. Why is a CBI probe not being conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court?” he asked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir
Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel
Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...
Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category
Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case
Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...