From Group D to HCS, posts being sold in state: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

New revelations in the dental and HCS recruitment scam indicate that posts from Group D to HCS are being sold during the BJP-JJP government, alleged former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

He claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had admitted that transactions worth crores took place in the Dental Surgeon and Haryana Civil Services recruitment in 2021, and OMR sheets were tampered with. More than Rs 1 crore was seized in the HPSC office, and over Rs 3 crore recovered from the accused. “But the government kept giving a clean chit to people sitting in recruitment agencies,” he alleged.

During the past nine years, papers of about 30 recruitment exams got leaked and scams like cash-for-jobs had come to light, Hooda stated. “But no action has been taken against any person holding a high position. To mislead the public, the government takes cosmetic action against a few criminals and the big scammers are saved,” he said.

“People are bidding for jobs sitting inside recruitment agencies. Why is a CBI probe not being conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court?” he asked.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Enforcement Directorate