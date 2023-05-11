From June 1, 15 more subjects to be taught through tablets in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

Tablets given to students of government schools from Classes X to XII would not be limited to three subjects, as the department is going to add 15 more subjects, taking the number of subjects to 18.

As per the authorities, the students will be able to access other subjects, especially optional subjects. Under the e-Adhigam scheme, the state government had distributed tablets to around 5.3 lakh students enrolled in government schools last year. The Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, had launched the scheme on May 5, 2022, in Rohtak. This project was initiated to bridge learning gaps among students.

At present, students can access English, Hindi and social studies, but from June 1, they will be able to get content of physics, chemistry, biology, maths, accountancy, business studies, history, political science, public administration, geography, economics, and others, said Chatterpal, district mathematic specialist (DMS)-cum-nodal officer of the scheme.

The addition of more subjects was a long-pending demand of the teachers, who had raised the issue with the district authorities across the state.

The District Education Officer (DEO), Raj Pal, said they had accepted the demand of the teachers and training to school heads, TGTs and PGTs was being provided. “So far, we have trained 220 teachers of the Karnal block, 148 teachers of the Nissing block, 121 of the Nilokheri block and 173 of the Gharaunda block. In the coming days, training will be provided to teachers of the Indri and Assandh blocks,” he said.

The addition of new subjects would help the students gain more knowledge in more subjects, he added.