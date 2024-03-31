From tomorrow, commuters to pay more at Gadpuri toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 30

Commuters will have to shell out extra money in the new financial year for using toll roads in the district. The rates at the toll plaza located at Gadpuri between Faridabad and Palwal on the NH-19 will go up from the midnight of March 31.

According to NHAI officials, the toll rates will be increased between Rs 5 and Rs 25 from April 1. The toll hike is expected to put an extra burden on commuters. Besides, the fares of roadways buses might be increased as well.

Those traveling by a light vehicle (car or jeep) will now have to spend Rs 120 for one way on the NH-19, connecting Faridabad and Palwal. For both sides, the commuters will have to pay Rs 180. For the monthly pass, the commuters traveling in these vehicles will have to pay Rs 4,010 on the highway. The drivers of the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and mini buses will have to pay Rs 190 for one way and Rs 280 for both ways. The monthly pass for such vehicles will be Rs 6,275.

The one-way fare for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks has gone up from Rs 375 to Rs 385. However, there is no change in the rates of monthly pass for the residents residing within a radius of 20 km of the toll plaza. The monthly pass for such commuters continues to be Rs 200 per vehicle.

Vaibhav Sharma, Project Manager, NHAI, said the new toll rates would be implemented from April 1 and around 40,000 vehicles pass through the Gadpuri toll plaza on the NH-19.

