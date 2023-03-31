 From tomorrow, travelling on Delhi-Mumbai eway to cost more : The Tribune India

From tomorrow, travelling on Delhi-Mumbai eway to cost more

The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was recently inaugurated. File



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 30

Travelling on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Sohna-Gurugram road and the KMP Expressway is set to get costlier with toll rates to be hiked up to 7 per cent from April 1.

The hike was approved by the National Highways Authority of India and Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation at a recent meeting. With 12 toll plazas, 83 kms of the KMP Expressway are currently taxable. Here, toll is collected according to the distance and will affect 60,000 commuters on an average. For cars, jeeps, vans and LMVs, Rs 1.61 per km had to be paid earlier. Now, it has been increased to Rs 1.73. Minibus, LGVs and LCVs will now have to pay Rs 2.8 instead of Rs 2.6 for every km.

Toll hiked

  • Commuters have to pay tax at 12 plazas on 83-km stretch of the KMP Expressway
  • Here, toll is collected according to the distance and will affect 60,000 commuters on an average
  • For cars, jeeps, vans and LMVs, Rs 1.61 per km had to be paid earlier. Now, it has been increased to Rs 1.73

The 3-axle commercial vehicles will now have to pay Rs 6.4 instead of Rs 5.95, while 4 to 6-axle vehicles will have to shell out Rs 9.2 instead of Rs 8.56. Vehicles with more than 7 axles will have to pay Rs 11.21 per km instead of Rs 10.42. The Ghamroj toll plaza on the Gurugram-Sohna road, which has already been under fire, will also be seeing a similar increase in toll.

The prices for cars have been enhanced from Rs 115 to Rs 125. For LMVs, it has been increased from Rs 190 to Rs 200, Rs 400 to Rs 420 for buses and trucks, Rs 435 to Rs 455 for 3-axle vehicles, Rs 625 to Rs 655 for 4 to 6-axle vehicles and Rs 760 to Rs 795 for 7-axle vehicles.

The Mumbai expressway will record probably the highest increase. A section of this expressway was opened for traffic up to Dausa in Rajasthan in February. There is a toll plaza at Hilalpur at a distance of 12 km from the entry point of this expressway in Sohna. For the entire journey till Dausa, while cars at present have to pay Rs 500, the toll rate will now be Rs 535. LCVs, LGVs and minibuses will have to pay Rs 845 now, which was Rs 805 earlier. The buses, trucks and two axle vehicles will have to pay Rs 1,770 as compared to Rs 1,685 earlier. The 3-axle commercial vehicles will have to shell out Rs 1,930 as compared to Rs 1,840 earlier. The 7-axle vehicles will have to pay Rs 2,775 rather than Rs 2,645 and more than 7-axle vehicles will pay Rs 3,380. Earlier, it was Rs 3,215.

