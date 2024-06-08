Yamunanagar: Fruit saplings planted in campus

Yamunanagar: World Environment Day was celebrated at Guru Nanak Girls College by the Department of Life Sciences in collaboration with Eco Club. A plantation drive was conducted in both the campuses of the college. Director Varinder Kaur said such events must be conducted at the global level as per the current climatic conditions for inculcating sustainable development goals among students. Principal Harvinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of the department. Various events were conducted during the ‘environment week’ as per the theme of the year “Land restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”. An online eco drive was organised to exhort students to grow and adopt a tree. Fruit saplings were planted on the college campus. Tarandeep Kaur, Deepika Sharma, Mandeep Kaur, Ritu, Neha and students of the department participated in the event.

World Environment Day celebrated

Kurukshetra: Arya Kanya Mahavidyalaya celebrated World Environment Day with a series of impactful activities organised by the Women’s Development Cell (WDC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) units. The event aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and encourage community participation in sustainable practices. The event marked its opening with an enlightening online extension lecture by Dr Aarti Trehan. She emphasised the importance of environmental sustainability and the role individuals could play in mitigating climate change. The session was followed by environment specific activities such as tree adoption and care, cleanliness drive and reuse and recycle. The students and faculty participated in a tree adoption and care initiative, pledging to nurture and maintain the trees planted within and around the campus. The initiatives led by WDC Convener Priyanka Singh and NSS units Programme Officers, Dr Poonam Siwatch and Dr Hema Sukhija, highlighted the critical role of education and community action in promoting environmental sustainability.

#Environment #Yamunanagar