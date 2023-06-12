Fund shortage hits construction of Greenfield Eastern Bypass

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

The construction of the Greenfield Eastern Bypass and the third phase of the Western Bypass, a part of the outer ring road of the city, is hanging fire due to the shortage of funds.

“While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already transferred most of its share to the account of the competent authority of land acquisition in Karnal, a major chunk of the state government’s share is yet to be received. As a result, the project has been hanging fire,” said an official.

To ease traffic congestion in the city, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the construction of an outer ring road, which would comprise the Western Bypass and the Eastern Bypass. The first phase of the Eastern Bypass was constructed on National Highway-44 near the Uchana and Kaithal roads, while the construction of the second phase is currently under way between the Kaithal road and Ghoghripur. The third phase of the bypass will be constructed from Ghogripur to the Bastara toll plaza.

The highway will pass through 22 villages, including Dadupur, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Darar, Salaru, Taprana, Danialpur, Newal, Kunjpura, Subhri, Chhapara Khera, Sohana, Sheikhpura, Ranwar, Ganjogarhi, Kutail and more.

The NHAI has reportedly taken over the possession of around 20 km of land out of a total proposed stretch of 34.5 km between Shamgarh and Bijna villages.

The Revenue Department has disbursed Rs 478 crore to 610 farmers whose lands had been acquired for the project. However, nearly 1,352 farmers are still awaiting relief.