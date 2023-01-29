Funds awaited, Palwal roads cry for repairs

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, January 28

The repair or re-laying of around 90 roads in the four Assembly segments of Palwal district has failed to start even after several months. There has been delay in release of funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore announced last year, according to sources in the district administration.

“A budget of several crores had been announced for each Assembly segment for repair and reconstruction of the roads falling in the jurisdiction of the PWD. Estimates had been submitted for approval and for the launch of the work in August and September 2022, but the non-release of funds has delayed the repair work on the majority of roads in rural areas, claim sources.

While the estimates of the four Assembly segments of Palwal, Hodal, Hathin and Prithla — worth Rs 100 crore — had been prepared and submitted last year, only the estimate for the Hathin segment have been approved so far, it is claimed.

According to details, the estimated amount sought for each of the segments includes Rs 27.53 crore for 36 roads in Palwal Assembly segment, Rs 14.5 crore for 14 roads in Prithla Assembly segment, Rs 24.11 crore for 69.49 km long roads in Hodal Assembly segment and Rs 27 crore for 58.5 km long roads in Hathin segment. Though estimates for Hathin stand sanctioned, work on the ground is yet to begin.

The prominent roads which lie in a dilapidated condition in the district include the Palwal- Kithwari- Aligarh road, Palwal- Sohna road, Palwal- Hathin- Utawar road, Palwal- Hassanpur road, Palwal- Mohna road, Palwal- Kalwaka road, Hathin- Gahlab-Kondal road, Prtihla- Dudhola road and link roads connecting Raidaska, Deegot road and Aurangabad villages. The total length of damaged roads in the district is reported to be over 300 km, according to sources.

Karan Dalal, a former MLA, said that the district had been a victim of discrimination despite the ruling party having its MLAs from Palwal, Hodal and Hathin. He said the fourth MLA, who got elected as an Independent from Prithla, is also supporting the government.

Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh said that she would have to enquire about the progress on the road repair front from the department concerned.