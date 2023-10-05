Funds in short supply, Rohtak stadium cries for maintenance

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 4

Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium located in Rohtak city, which has produced numerous national and international sportspersons, including world champions, is in a miserable condition owing to official apathy and paucity of funds.

Wild growth can be witnessed across the stadium, which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects.

The security of girl athletes who come to the stadium for practice and training in early morning and late evening hours is compromised due to dysfunctional lights and free entry of outsiders on the stadium premises.

“We feel insecure as we have to practice in the dark. There is no check on the entry of outsiders, including drug-addicts and anti-social elements,” says a girl athlete, requesting not to be named.

Lack of a proper boundary wall and use of stadium premises for parking purpose by visitors to an adjoining government office also raise safety concerns.

The old hall, which houses the gymnastics and badminton court, is also crying for maintenance. Its roof leaks during rains and the hall requires renovation.

“The condition of washrooms is no good as these are poorly maintained and there is no check on their use by outsiders,” concedes a player.

Contacted for comments, Sunita Khatri, Deputy Director (Sports), Rohtak Zone, said she would examine the matter of dysfunctional lights and ensure their repair.

“A proposal to construct shops along the boundary wall to secure the premises and generate income has been sent to the authorities concerned. The renovation of the badminton hall will also be carried out soon,” she maintained.

Breeding ground for mosquitoes

Wild growth can be witnessed across the stadium, which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects

Lack of a proper boundary wall and use of stadium premises for parking purpose by visitors to an adjoining government office also raise safety concerns

#Rohtak