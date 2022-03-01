Furlough over, dera head back in prison

Rohtak, February 28
Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was today sent back to the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district after the completion of his 21-day furlough.
He was brought to the jail under a tight security cover around noon on Monday.
The dera chief is undergoing imprisonment in the jail in Rohtak district for the rape of two of his women disciples and murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.
He was granted a furlough from February 7 to 27 on his request that he wanted to meet his family members residing in Gurugram.
