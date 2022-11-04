Future alliance with JJP to depend on situation: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Ex-Finance Minister and BJP leader Capt Abhimanyu (retd) today said any coalition with the JJP in future would depend on the political situation at that time. “At present, it will last the tenure of the present Vidhan Sabha,” he said.

The BJP formed the government in alliance with the JJP in 2019 as it was short of the majority. “Their support was required for forming the govt. So we are thankful to them.”

“We have to see the situation in 2024, but one thing is sure that we will not allow robbers. People are aware of who are the robbers in politics,” he said during a media interaction.

On the Adampur bypoll, he said, “We are winning the seat by 10,000-plus votes.”