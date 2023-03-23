G20 agri delegates to visit state on March 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The delegates of the G20 second Agriculture Working Group will visit Haryana and hold a meeting with the senior officers of the state on March 31. The delegates would be apprised of the milestones achieved by the state, especially in the field of agriculture. This was stated by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal after presiding over the review meeting regarding preparations for the visit.

He said around 100 delegates of the G20 Agriculture Working Group would visit the Yadavindra Gardens, planned in the 17th century by architect Nawab Fidai Khan. In recent times, it has been renamed as ‘Yadavindra Garden’ in the memory of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, former head of the princely state of Patiala.

Many selfie points have been identified in the garden for delegates to capture memorable moments. A programme showcasing the Haryanvi culture will also be organised on this occasion.

Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will also accompany the delegates.