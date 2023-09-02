G20 summit: Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 1

In view of the international summit G20 in Delhi, the Gurugram traffic police have restricted the movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi between September 7 and 10 while essential service vehicles are exempted from the restriction. All heavy vehicles will be diverted through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

The Gurugram traffic police appealed to all private and multinational companies to ensure work from home on September 8 as some delegates would stay at Leela and Oberoi hotels in Gurugram.

The public transport will not be restricted but routes will be diverted for these vehicles. These vehicles will go to Delhi from IFFCO Chowk via MG Road to the Aaya Nagar border.

“In view of the international summit in Delhi, the Gurugram traffic police will not allow all heavy vehicles to enter Delhi from the Gurugram borders from 12 am on September 7 to 12 am on September 10. We also informed the authorities concerned and also issued an advisory for restricting the traffic movement from Gurugram to Delhi”, said DCP Vij.

The DCP also appealed to the people who would travel to Delhi from Gurugram to use Delhi metro or their personal vehicles on these dates.

For the Sherpa meeting scheduled from September 3 to 7 in the Nuh district, the DCP said there was no restriction by the Gururgam traffic police during the event.

