G20 summit: Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 1

In view of the international summit G20 in Delhi, the Gurugram traffic police have restricted the movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi between September 7 and 10 while essential service vehicles are exempted from the restriction. All heavy vehicles will be diverted through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Only vehicles of essential commodities to ply

Only vehicles carrying essential commodities, such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies among others, and having valid ‘no entry permissions’ will be allowed to enter Delhi from Gurugram.

The Gurugram traffic police appealed to all private and multinational companies to ensure work from home on September 8 as some delegates would stay at Leela and Oberoi hotels in Gurugram.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said the Gurugram traffic police had issued an advisory restricting the entry of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles into the capital from Gurugram during the G-20 Summit. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities, such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies among others, and having valid ‘no entry permissions’ will be allowed to enter Delhi from Gurugram.

People asked to travel in Metro

  • The people who would travel to Delhi from Gurugram have been asked to use Delhi Metro or their personal vehicles
  • The public transport will not be restricted but routes will be diverted for these vehicles. These vehicles will go to Delhi from IFFCO Chowk via MG Road to the Aaya Nagar border.
  • Management officers of private companies and MNCs have been asked to work from home so that the traffic system is maintained

“In view of the international summit in Delhi, the Gurugram traffic police will not allow all heavy vehicles to enter Delhi from the Gurugram borders from 12 am on September 7 to 12 am on September 10. We also informed the authorities concerned and also issued an advisory for restricting the traffic movement from Gurugram to Delhi”, said DCP Vij.

The DCP also appealed to the people who would travel to Delhi from Gurugram to use Delhi metro or their personal vehicles on these dates.

“The public transport will not be restricted but routes will be diverted for these vehicles. These vehicles will go to Delhi from IFFCO Chowk via MG Road to the Aaya Nagar border. We also appealed to the management officers of private companies and MNCs to work from home so that the traffic system is maintained”, added DCP Vij.

For the Sherpa meeting scheduled from September 3 to 7 in the Nuh district, the DCP said there was no restriction by the Gururgam traffic police during the event.

