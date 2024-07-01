Gadariya Pals seek ticket for 2 from Congress

Yamunanagar, June 30
The Gadariya Pal community has demanded two tickets from the Congress in the state Assembly elections.
The members of the community kept their demand before AICC incharge of Haryana Deepak Babaria in Gadariya Pal Baghel Nyay Chaupal Sammelan held by the people of community in Farakpur area of Radaur Assembly segment of Yamunanagar district today.
“Our community has demanded two tickets for the people of the community in the Assembly elections. One ticket should be given from north Haryana and the other one from south Haryana,” said Narsingh Pal, state president of Gadariya Pal Mahasabha.
Addressing the gathering, Deepak Bawaria said that the Congress was a party in which all castes and religions were given equal respect.
He said that this community had played an important role in the country’s interest and social system. “The Congress has always given due respect to the Gadariya Pal community. The people of this community will not be ignored and they will get full respect in the party in the future too,” said Deepak Babaria.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief