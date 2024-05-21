 Games, cafes, libraries, Thanesar MC plans to enliven community centres : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Games, cafes, libraries, Thanesar MC plans to enliven community centres

Games, cafes, libraries, Thanesar MC plans to enliven community centres

With worn-off plaster, broken windows, these are currently crying for basic repairs

Games, cafes, libraries, Thanesar MC plans to enliven community centres

A community centre at Sector-13 in poor condition in Kurukshetra. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 20

The Thanesar Municipal Council has decided to undertake the renovation of community centres at various sectors, besides introducing new facilities to make these places abuzz with activity.

The council has planned introduction of a games room, development of parks and public libraries in a couple of community centres in the city.

There are seven such centres under the MC in the city. These are located in Sectors 3, 5, 7, 8, and 13.

A community centre at Sector-13 in poor condition in Kurukshetra. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Sources said last year, the council had leased out six of its community centres but the private agencies failed to run them. Except for the centre in Sector 5, the remaining were handed back to the MC. However, the MC has decided to revoke the lease of the Sector 5 centre too due to the issue of subletting, as it was against the rules.

The community centre at Sector 13 is particularly in a poor condition. With damaged windowpanes, worn-off plaster, broken switch boards, wild overgrowth outside, the community centre is a picture of neglect. Mostly, stray cattle are seen roaming on the deserted premises.

A community centre at Sector-13 in poor condition in Kurukshetra. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Ritu Sharma, a resident of Sector 13, said, “Community centres are meant to provide a platform to residents for holding community events or family functions but due to the poor upkeep, there are no facilities. Just like private builders provide good facilities at community centres in residential colonies, the government, in public-private-partnership mode, can introduce facilities like law tennis and badminton courts, open gyms, etc., to enliven the space and make it more meaningful for the community.” Narender Kumar, another resident, said, “In the absence of proper maintenance, the community centres are in poor condition and therefore, residents are not able to use them. These centres serve more as a den for anti-social elements at night.”

District Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “To ensure that the community centres are properly utilised and the residents get the required facilites, the council has decided to renovate the community centres. There is a plan to introduce libraries, games room, café, besides ensuring well-maintained parks, so that people start spending their time there.”

“The community centers will be air-conditioned, their parks will be developed and the residents will get a new experience. We will start working on this project after the model code of conduct is lifted. There is a plan to renovate these and then lease the centres as it will help the council in generating revenue as well,” she added.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

#Kurukshetra


