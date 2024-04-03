‘Gaming gang’ busted, 8 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 2

The Gurugram police have busted a gang of fraudsters who used to cheat people by enticing them to invest in various companies with the promise of high profits in online gaming. Eight persons, including the kingpin, behind the operation, have been arrested. The authorities have seized 28 mobile phones and three laptops from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Sonu (42), Pawan (24), Arshdeep (27) and Tarun (20), residents of Fatehabad district; Parasdeep (19) of Sirsa; Deepak, hailing from Hisar district; Himanshu (20), a resident of Jind; and Rajender (37), a native of Jammu and Kashmir.

Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber, said a team from the Cyber East police station, led by Inspector Savit Kumar, conducted a raid at an office in Sector 52 following a tip-off about a fraudulent operation promising lucrative returns in exchange for investments in gaming. The raid revealed that the office was operating unlawfully, leading to the arrest of eight persons.

Dewan explained, “The fraudulent operation was orchestrated by Sunil and his associates. Initial investigations indicate that a member of this network also operates similar illegal activities from Sri Lanka.”

“Sunil, the kingpin, employed the arrested individuals on a salary and commission basis, offering a 2 per cent bonus from the ill-gotten gains to his associates. The operation has been active for the past year. We are currently interrogating the suspects and endeavouring to apprehend other members of the network,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram