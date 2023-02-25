Ganaur veggie market to be upgraded: Dalal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 24

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal on Friday said the Ganaur vegetable market would be developed to international standards, in line with vegetable markets in the Netherlands, France and other countries. A tender for the vegetable market will be allotted soon.

The minister said this while interacting with the media at the valedictory function of the ninth vegetable expo at Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Gharaunda.

“After the starting of this vegetable market, farmers’ products will be sent abroad, which will help in enhancing their income,” said the minister.

Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan and others, Dalal took a round of the exhibition and interacted with farmers. While addressing the farming community, he appealed to them to start natural farming and asked them to avoid the use of pesticides.

“Initially, farmers can start natural farming on one acre, for which the state government is also providing subsidies. The government is working to certify natural farming and separate mandis are being established,” said the minister.

He also exhorted the farmers to learn from progressive farmers and felicitated some farmers. “Farmers must leave traditional farming and adopt horticulture,” he said. He also emphasised on the use of nano urea.