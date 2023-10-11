Ganesha idols removed from Rohtak canal

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 10

Members of a social outfit removed over 50 idols of Lord Ganesha, which were recently immersed by locals, from the Bhalaut Sub-Branch (BSB) canal passing through Rohtak.

The social outfit, ‘Suno Nehro Ki Pukar’, aims to educate people about keeping the canals clean. “We later buried the idols in land along the canal with full faith and respect,” said outfit chief Dr Jasmer Hooda.

Although the district administration had restricted the immersion of idols in the canal during Ganesh Chaturthi, many devotees immersed them in the canal, especially at places where cops were not deployed. “Faith is important for all of us, but water is equally important,” said Dr Hooda.

Deepak Chhara, another activist, said, “No such material should be allowed to be dumped in the canal, which may contaminate its water, which is mainly used for drinking.”

