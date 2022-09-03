Murder of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana: Gang connection comes to fore

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 2

The connection of the Papla Gujjar gang is coming to the fore in the murder of local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana, alias Sukhi, former deputy vice-president of the Sohna Market Committee who was gunned down on Thursday afternoon. The main accused and brother-in-law of the deceased, Chaman, was reportedly an active member of the Papla Gujjar gang and was released on bail around two weeks ago. A reliable source said Sukhbir had helped Chaman for his bail.

“We have formed 11 teams in the matter. Our teams are conducting raids at the suspected places and the accused will be arrested at the earliest as all accused are identified. The cause behind the murder was revealed only after the arrest of the accused. The connection of Chaman with any gang is not clarified yet and further probe is on,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

A senior investigating officer said the main accused Chaman was caught in CCTV cameras wearing a red shirt. Others have also been identified and they would be arrested soon.

