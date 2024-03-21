Gurugram: Gang engaged in scrapping stolen vehicles busted, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 20

The Nuh police have busted a gang engaged in the scrapping of stolen vehicles at Rajaka village. At the scene, a dismantled stolen pickup, a gas cylinder, a gas cutter nozzle, another pickup with double pipes and a canter were discovered.

As per police reports, the CIA team in Nuh received intelligence on Monday night indicating that Mustaqeem, a resident of Rajaka village, and Saddam from Rithat village, along with their associates, were involved in cutting stolen vehicles at Mustaqeem’s residence and selling them as scrap. Acting on this information, the team conducted a late-night raid where the suspects were found cutting a stolen pickup jeep with a gas cutter.

Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said upon arrival at Mustaqeem’s house, the suspects abandoned the gas cutter and attempted to flee. Following a pursuit, Mustaqeem was arrested, while Saddam managed to escape. The police confiscated a stolen pickup and its components, along with a gas cylinder, gas cutter nozzle and double pipe. An FIR was lodged against the suspects at the Nagina police station on Tuesday.

“After being produced in court on Tuesday, the accused were remanded into police custody for one day. During this time, a stolen pickup jeep and an Eicher canter were recovered from Mailawas village. Subsequently, the accused were presented in court and placed in judicial custody. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused,” said the spokesperson.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Nuh