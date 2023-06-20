Gang of burglars busted, jeweller among four held

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 19

The Mahendragarh police on Saturday busted a gang involved in burglaries with the arrest of four persons, including a jeweller, from different parts of the district. The police also recovered stolen jewellery worth lakhs from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ajit of Bangothadi village of Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan), jeweller Rahul of Jhagdoli village, Hoshiar of Bawana village and Anil of Kanina village in the district. The burglars used to sell the booty to Rahul, said DSP Ranbir Singh while addressing a news conference at Narnaul on Saturday.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to have perpetrated nine burglaries in Mahendragarh subdivision. They used to do recce on motorcycles before committing the crime. After recce, they walked to the targeted house/shop and decamped with booty. A motorcycle, which was bought by the accused from the stolen money, had also been recovered,” the DSP said.