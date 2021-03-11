Gang of cyber fraudsters held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 5

The Faridabad cyber cell has busted a five-member gang of cyber fraudsters who have duped over 200 persons across the country. The accused would tap people with lapsed insurance policies and lure them with loans to renew them. The gang during its remand has reportedly confessed to duping 90 persons in UP and 30 in Delhi. Theolice have recovered 2 mobiles and Rs 1,17,500 cash from their possession.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Dharmender,Vikas alias Vicky, Sachin, Manish and Max alias Billu.

#cyber crime