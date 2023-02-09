Gang of heroin smugglers busted

Gurugram, February 8
The Nuh police busted an interstate gang involved in the smuggling of heroin and arrested three persons, including a Nigerian. The police have seized Rs 13 lakh worth heroin (123.24 g), 4.30 g MDMA, three mobile phones and one scooty.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Naseem, a resident of Ghuspaithi village in Nuh district, Rajnish, a resident of Bhora Khurd village in Gurugram and the Nigerian, Onyenankeya Jovita Ifeanyaichukwu. The police produced the suspects in a city court today, who were later remanded in police custody. “The campaigns and drives will continue to curb drug peddling,” said SP Varun Singla.
