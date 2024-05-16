Gang of transformer thieves busted

Kaithal, May 15
The Kaithal police have apprehended four persons allegedly involved in a transformer theft racket. With this, as many as 154 cases of transformer and submersible motor theft in the area have been solved. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sangrur district in Punjab, Vikram Singh, Raj Kumar and Karan of Patiala district in Punjab, said Upasana, Superintendent of Police, Kaithal.
The police arrested Amandeep Singh and Vikram on May 7 and took them in an eight-day police remand. Based on their inputs, the police arrested the remaining two on May 10 and they were also taken in a five-day police remand. The gang members used to conduct a recee during the day time, said the SP, adding that they used to sell copper wires to a scrap dealer in Patra in Patiala.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk