Gang of transformer thieves busted

Kaithal, May 15

The Kaithal police have apprehended four persons allegedly involved in a transformer theft racket. With this, as many as 154 cases of transformer and submersible motor theft in the area have been solved. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sangrur district in Punjab, Vikram Singh, Raj Kumar and Karan of Patiala district in Punjab, said Upasana, Superintendent of Police, Kaithal.

The police arrested Amandeep Singh and Vikram on May 7 and took them in an eight-day police remand. Based on their inputs, the police arrested the remaining two on May 10 and they were also taken in a five-day police remand. The gang members used to conduct a recee during the day time, said the SP, adding that they used to sell copper wires to a scrap dealer in Patra in Patiala.

