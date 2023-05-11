Gang promising govt jobs busted, 32 held; mastermind based in Haryana

Ravinder Saini
Mahendragarh, May 10
The district police today unearthed an interstate gang involved in promising jobs in various government departments in lieu of money. A total of 32 persons — 19 from Haryana, nine from Rajasthan, three from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh — have been arrested.
Owners of seven academies based in Haryana’s Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri and Rajasthan’s Singhana and Pacheri and a clerk posted at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Panchkula are among the accused.
The police seized Rs 13.50 lakh, 80 gm of gold and three vehicles from the accused and attached nine bank accounts having Rs 17 lakh balance, said Vikrant Bhushan, SP, Mahendragarh.
“Naresh of Singda village in Mahendragarh, who runs an academy in Pacheri, is the main accused who used to take promise jobs to aspirants in the Railways, Navy, IAF and the SSC in lieu of Rs 12-15 lakh. He hacked computers for cheating in online exams and arranged impersonators to take written exams on behalf of the aspirants,” said the SP. Preliminary investigation revealed Naresh, who had been running the racket for the past five years, had even managed to place over 60 candidates in various departments, the SP said.
“Naresh was in constant touch with operators of other academies who would provide him customers,” he said.
Naresh had joined the Navy in 2008, but quit within five days. He later joined the ITBP as a constable in 2012, but resigned in 2013 and started teaching in private schools before opened his own academy in 2018.
Panchkula DC office clerk among accused
- Kingpin Naresh of Mahendragarh ran an academy in Pacheri, got sites hacked, arranged impersonators
- Running racket for 5 years; placed over 60 candidates in various govt departments
- Owners of 7 private academies and a clerk at Panchkula’s DC office among accused
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...
72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge
3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...
SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody
Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...