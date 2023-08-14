 ‘Gang-rape’ of minor: Only 1 suspect involved, say cops : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • ‘Gang-rape’ of minor: Only 1 suspect involved, say cops

‘Gang-rape’ of minor: Only 1 suspect involved, say cops

‘Gang-rape’ of minor: Only 1 suspect involved, say cops

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 13

Political leaders continued to corner the state government over the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, while the police here claimed that investigation in the case so far indicated rape by only one of the accused, who was known to the girl and detailed investigation was being done to collect more evidence in the case and to bring the accused to justice.

A case of abduction, gang-rape, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation under relevant Sections of the POCSO Act was booked two days ago following a complaint by the girl’s father, who stated that she was abducted car-borne youths when she was going to school in the village. Later, she was gang-raped. The accused also took her to a hotel.

The police have arrested three persons, Sahil (23), Vikrant (21) and a hotel manager Sumit (32), in connection with the case. “Preliminary investigations based on the CCTV footage and interrogation of the accused have revealed that the main accused is known to the minor girl. No evidence has so far been found regarding the use of force or violence by the accused during the car journey from the girl’s village to the hotel. Allegations of gang-rape also could not be substantiated so far,” said DSP Rakesh Singh here today.

Hooda, Kiran demand strict action

  • Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded strict action in the matter. He said the government should ensure speedy justice to the victim through fast-track courts
  • Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry met the rape victim in hospital and talked to police officers to get update on the investigation. She demanded stern action against the accused and also announced to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha

#Rohtak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

3
Haryana

Holiday in Haryana schools on August 16

4
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

5
Diaspora

Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack

6
Punjab

Several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

7
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 16; 2-day holiday in Shimla

8
Himachal

DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

9
Patiala

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

10
Punjab

Several villages in Nangal area flooded as BBMB releases water from Bhakra dam into Sutlej

Don't Miss

View All
Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Top News

Supreme Court orders status quo on demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP's Mathura

Supreme Court orders status quo on demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP's Mathura

Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatt...

Those stuck in Punjab’s Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods the area after water released from Bhakra

Villagers stuck in Punjab's Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods area after water is released from Bhakra dam

In Gurdaspur, Army, BSF and NDRF officials have been deploye...

60 dead, heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh till Aug 19; 10 bodies still buried under temple that collapsed in Shimla

60 dead in 3 days, more heavy rain alert for Himachal till August 19; 10 bodies still buried under collapsed Shimla temple

13 bodies recovered from Shimla’s Summer Hill, 5 from Fagli ...

DC revises order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

Earlier, the DC had ordered that the institutes would remain...

Unprecedented security at Indian embassy in Washington for Khalistan rally

Unprecedented security at Indian embassy in Washington for Khalistan rally

A few officers remained specifically close to the statue of ...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Yamuna water level recedes after crossing danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna water level recedes after crossing danger mark in Delhi

'I miss Manish Sisodia', says Delhi CM Kejriwal as he turns 55

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district