‘Gang-rape’ of minor: Only 1 suspect involved, say cops

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 13

Political leaders continued to corner the state government over the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, while the police here claimed that investigation in the case so far indicated rape by only one of the accused, who was known to the girl and detailed investigation was being done to collect more evidence in the case and to bring the accused to justice.

A case of abduction, gang-rape, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation under relevant Sections of the POCSO Act was booked two days ago following a complaint by the girl’s father, who stated that she was abducted car-borne youths when she was going to school in the village. Later, she was gang-raped. The accused also took her to a hotel.

The police have arrested three persons, Sahil (23), Vikrant (21) and a hotel manager Sumit (32), in connection with the case. “Preliminary investigations based on the CCTV footage and interrogation of the accused have revealed that the main accused is known to the minor girl. No evidence has so far been found regarding the use of force or violence by the accused during the car journey from the girl’s village to the hotel. Allegations of gang-rape also could not be substantiated so far,” said DSP Rakesh Singh here today.

Hooda, Kiran demand strict action

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded strict action in the matter. He said the government should ensure speedy justice to the victim through fast-track courts

Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry met the rape victim in hospital and talked to police officers to get update on the investigation. She demanded stern action against the accused and also announced to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha

#Rohtak