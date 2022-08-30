Gang that stole ‘only’ Creta cars busted by Gurugram police

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 30

Gurugram police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and arrested two, including the kingpin of the gang.

The gang was only targeting Creta cars and was active in Delhi, Gurugram and some areas of Rajasthan. A stolen Creta car has been recovered while the accused confessed to stealing 10 Creta cars in the last five months using an electronic device. The device also recovered from their possession.

On August 9, a person gave a complaint of theft of a Creta car from the outside of his house. An FIR was registered at Sector-10A police station. While investigating the matter, the team of Sector-17 Crime Branch led by inspector Narendra Chauhan arrested an accused identified as Shankar on August 18 who recce on a Scooty before theft and informed the gang leader.

“During the interrogation Shankar spilled the beans and our team nabbed the gang's kingpin Ramprasad alias Rajbir (25), resident of Rajasthan on August 25 and his partner Mahavir (31) on August 29. We have taken them on five-day police remand and they have confessed to stealing 10 Creta cars,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of their accomplices Shankar, living in Gurugram, would do recce in different areas of the city on a Scooty. He would then tell the location of a particular car to Ramprasad and Mahavir. Shankar would break the lock of the car, then Ramprasad alias Rajbir would put an electronic device in the car and start the car and take it to Rajasthan. Later, he would sell this car to his friends for Rs 1.5 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

“The stolen cars were used for illegal drug and liquor smuggling. Gang leader Ramprasad said he had bought an electronic device for Rs 70,000. After targeting any car they would connect the device to the car through a wire. All the data of the car would get copied to this device and they used to start the car and get a new key made for it. More than 50 cases have been registered against accused Ramprasad in Delhi, Rajasthan and Gurugram while more than 10 cases of vehicle theft have been registered against Mahavir. Earlier they used to steal all types of vehicles but now for some time they were stealing only Creta cars. Ramprasad was released on bail only in April 2022 and started stealing vehicles again,” added ACP Sangwan.