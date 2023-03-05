Gangs strike ‘cheating agreements’ with pupils in Nuh district

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 4

As the exam season is here, gangs with innovative cheating solutions have sprung up in Nuh district. Promising 100 per cent success, these gangs are now active. Claiming to be professionally trained, these groups are allegedly getting contracts signed to help students clear exams.

To ensure they are not caught on CCTV cameras, these groups are using masks and motorcycles without registration plates on them. They have a rate list for each class and subjects. These groups specialise in smuggling and throwing chits inside examination halls. The Nuh police have formed a special anti-cheating squad to deal with the menace. The team launched a crackdown yesterday and has impounded about 10 such vehicles so far.

“Every year, cheat gangs come up with new techniques, and this year, motorcycles without registration plates are their weapons to evade action. Our special squads are out dealing with them. We are not just nabbing them on the field but also receiving help from the cyber police to trace and block WhatsApp groups or any attempt of leaking paper,” said SP Nuh Varun Singla.

“Multiple fake and suspected social media accounts are on our radar. We aim at minimising cheating and related crimes in Nuh,” added Singla.

MODUS OPERANDI