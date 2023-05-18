Gangster Bunty Pardhan nabbed in Jhajjar village

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 17

Bunty, alias Pardhan, a notorious criminal and associate of the Ashok Nilothi gang, was nabbed by a team of the Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh, by carrying out a raid at his house in Deshalpur village here today.

He had been evading arrest for the past over three years and the Haryana Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 55,000 on the information leading to his arrest. Bunty, who was also a former sarpanch of his native village, was wanted in more than 20 cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and loot, etc, said Waseem Akram, SP, STF.

Akram said they got a tip-off that Bunty was hiding in his native Deshalpur village. Acting swiftly, a team of the STF led by Inspector Vivek Malik conducted raids at his possible hideouts there early in the morning, leading to his arrest.

“During interrogation, Bunty confessed to his involvement in over a dozen criminal cases. He entered the world of crime in 1995 by kidnapping a youth in Rohtak following a property dispute. Thereafter, Bunty opened fire at a youth in a hotel in Jaipur in 1997. He killed a doctor at Bahadurgarh in 1999 just to take revenge on his friend. In the same year, he murdered the sarpanch of Barahi village,” said Malik, in-charge, STF, Bahadurgarh.

He said last year, Bunty also hatched a plot of killing notorious gangster Naveen, alias Bali, when he was to be taken to the hospital by the police for a test, but it was not successful as the Bahadurgarh police nabbed the former’s friends while taking preventive action.