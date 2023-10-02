Gangster from Punjab shot in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 1

A gangster hailing from Punjab was shot at Harsana village of Sonepat district today. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Mann, alias Mann Jaito, of Faridkot district in Punjab.

As per sources, Deepak was an active member of the Bambiha gang. Gangster Goldy Brar uploaded a post on social media and took responsibility for Deepak’s murder.

A farmer called the police after he spotted the bullet-ridden body in the fields late in the evening. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jeet Singh and SHO Sadar Karamjeet Singh reached the spot and suspected that the deceased had some connection with Punjab. They contacted the Punjab Police, after which he was identified as Deepak Mann.

Inspector Karamjeet Singh said Deepak was identified through social media and bullet wounds were found on the body. Three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, the SHO said.

Deepak was wanted by the Punjab Police, said the ACP. Several criminal cases had been registered against him in Punjab and Chandigarh. “We have been in touch with the Punjab Police and are collecting information about the deceased and the accused who murdered him,” he added.

#Faridkot #Goldy Brar #Sonepat