Gangster gets life term

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: Narnaul Additional District and Sessions Judge DN Bhardwaj has sentenced gangster Vikram, alias Papla, to life imprisonment in Shri Ram murder case. Shri Ram was murdered at his home in Biharipur village of Mahendragarh district on the intervening night of November 15 and 15, 2015. Rama Devi, the wife of the deceased, had lodged a complaint at the Nangal Chaudhry police station. Birender, alias Jhuthar, Danvir, Rahul and Sanjay, were awarded life term in the case in 2019. Papla, who was at large, was later arrested from Maharashtra. He was held guilty by the court on May 23.TNS

1 killed, 1 hurt in road accident

Kurukshetra: A man was killed while another suffered injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding met with an accident with a truck in Ladwa on Monday. The deceased was Kawarpal (50) and the injured is Sumit (32), residents of Saharanpur. Mahabir, Kanwarpal’s brother, told the police that the truck driver applied breaks suddenly due to which the two-wheeler of Kawarpal and Sumit hit the truck from the rear side and they fell on the road.

Liquor worth Rs 90K recovered

Palwal: The police have seized illicit liquor worth Rs 90,000 from two incidents that surfaced in the district in the last 24 hours. A police official Sanjay Kumar said 80 boxes (cartons) of beer kept in a house at Mandkola village were recovered after a police raid on Monday morning. He said the police reached the spot after information that a person, Rahul, was selling liquor from his house in an illegal manner. The accused managed to give a slip to the police, it is reported. In another similar incident, the cops recovered around three boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor(IMFL) and country-made liquor worth around Rs 10,000 from a house in the same village. The accused in this case has been identified as Karamvir alias Bhola, who had kept the liquor in a room of the first floor of the house. The Police is yet to arrest the accused in both the cases. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. TNS

Car hits scooter, Man hurt

Gurugram: A vegetable seller was badly injured after a speeding car reportedly hit his scooter on the Basai road on Monday. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera, in which the scooter rider was seen being dragged for 50 m after being hit by a car. The car driver managed to flee away with his car. An FIR was registered. The injured has been identified as Pankaj Juneja, a resident of Devilal Colony. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The incident took place on the Basai road around 4 am on Monday when Juneja was on his way to the Khandsa vegetable market on a scooter. Juneja fell down from the scooter and was dragged about 50 m. The car didn’t stop or slow down after hitting the scooter. OC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh #Rohtak