Gangster gets two-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 18

The police brought gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, lodged in a jail of Haryana, on a production warrant here today to interrogate him in connection with the hooch tragedy that has claimed 20 lives.

The gangster was produced in a Jagadhri court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

The police also produced three more persons, arrested by the CIA-II in connection with the case yesterday. Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said Sushil, alias Tinku, of Bhatli village, Amarnath of Nachraun village and Vishal Rana of Golni village were produced in the court, where they were sent to two-day police custody.

Sources said the police would try to find whether Monu Rana had invested money in the liquor vend situated at Phunsgarh village.

Probe angle

The police would try to find whether Monu Rana had invested money in the liquor vend at Phunsgarh village.

#Yamunanagar