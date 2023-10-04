Gangster Kaushal tries to kill self in Gurugram police custody

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 3

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary attempted suicide in the Gurugram police custody. He tried to slit his throat with a hair trimmer but the cops managed to save him. Kaushal snatched the machine from barber who was called to cut his hair at the crime unit, Palam Vihar, on Monday afternoon.

Gangster Kaushal

The police said gangster Kaushal was taken to three-day police remand on September 29 for the investigation of a 2020 murder case. An FIR for attempting suicide was registered against the gangster at the Palam Vihar police station.

13 henchmen of kaushal arrested The Gurugram police today arrested 13 henchmen of Kaushal and his close aide Amit Dagar for extorting people in Khandsa Mandi and nearby areas.

The accused have been identified as Atul Khatana, Manish Bhati, Suraj, Surjeet alias Bullet, Anil Kumar, Rakesh Yadav, Anand Kumar, Ravi Chaudhary, Puran Chand, Pawan, Rahul alias Billa, Jai Prakash and Niranjan.

The accused sold up to 800 kg of banned polythene to shopkeepers at arbitrary rates. Those who do not buy were threatened by the henchmen of the gangster

In a complaint filed by Inspector Joginder, in-charge of the crime unit, Kaushal’s remand was extended for three more days on October 1.

“The gangster is on police remand and our team is questioning him. He will soon be arrested for attempting suicide,” said DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh.

The NIA has linked Kaushal with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arsh Dalla and the Bambiha gang.

