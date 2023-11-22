Gangster Monu Rana sent to judicial custody in spurious liquor case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 21

After the completion of police remand, Gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, was today produced before a Jagadhri court in the hooch tragedy that sent him to judicial custody. He was brought here on a production warrant from Kurukshetra district jail for interrogation in connection with the hooch tragedy, which has claimed 18 lives in Yamunanagar district and two lives in Ambala district.

Sources said 227 boxes of spurious liquor were allegedly supplied in Yamunanagar district from the illegal liquor manufacturing factory unearthed by the Ambala police in Dhanaura village of Ambala district.

After the death of 18 persons in several villages of Yamunanagar district, including Mandebri, Panjeta Ka Majra and Saran, the authorities of Excise Department, Yamunanagar, sealed the liquor vend, situated in Phunsgarh village of the district. Sources said out of the total 227 boxes of spurious liquor, 117 boxes were supplied to illegal sellers (khurdas) through this liquor vend.

However, once the case came to light on November 8, the persons associated with this liquor vend allegedly burnt the remaining 110 boxes of the spurious liquor.

