Gangster Nehra 'ensnaring' youths with flashy lifestyle

Gurugram, September 4

Lipin Nehra, reportedly the most active gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is using social media to influence youths of Haryana. His two henchmen, arrested in connection with firing at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk, have revealed that youths joined the gang just for branded clothes and shoes after watching the gangster’s videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Selling big dreams According to an official of the crime unit, Lipin Nehra, who is abroad, has formed a new team of henchmen. After inducting the youths into the gang, they are made to execute various crimes, like murder, robbery, kidnapping and illegal extortion, by showing them big dreams.

According to an official of the crime unit, Lipin Nehra, who is abroad, has formed a new team of henchmen. The police do not have the details as his campaign is running in secret. After inducting the youths into the gang, they are made to execute various crimes, like murder, robbery, kidnapping and illegal extortion, by showing them big dreams.

Thousands of videos of Lipin Nehra, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are available on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Seeing those videos, the youths get influenced by them. They then contact one another through social media. The henchmen gather information about their family, work and financial condition. Some cash, branded clothes, shoes and jackets are sent to them, making them happy.

After they commit crime, they are provided with money and a safe place to hide. When they are caught by the police, the gang also arranges for a lawyer and bail.

An investigator said Lipin Nehra went to Canada for studies. Till his brother Pawan Nehra was out of jail, he was not active, but after Pawan’s arrest, Lipin became active and started operating the gang from Canada. His role came to the fore in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Punjab Police had disclosed earlier that on May 29, two shooters — Kashish, alias Kuldeep, and Deepak Mundi — were arranged by Lipin Nehra, a native of Gurugram, and currently living in Canada on a student visa.

A senior police officer said Lipin involved the youths in the gang in cunning ways and used them to carry out crimes. The henchmen involved in the crime did not have any information about one another, nor did they know the reason behind committing the crime. Lipin himself arranged weapons, vehicles and operatives for various crimes.

