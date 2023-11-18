Gangster to be brought to Yamunanagar today

Yamunanagar, November 17
The police will bring Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, allegedly associated with a gang, to Yamunanagar district on production warrant tomorrow for interrogation in connection with the hooch tragedy, which has claimed 20 lives.
As per information, a Jagadhri court has allowed production warrant for November 18. Sources said during interrogation, the accused told the police that Monu Rana had invested money in the government-authorised liquor vend situated at Phunsgarh village of Yamunanagar district, from where 117 crates/boxes of spurious liquor were supplied to over seven illegal sellers (“khurdas”), who further sold them in retail.
Monu Rana, who belongs to Ambala district, is allegedly involved in several criminal cases and is presently lodged in a jail.
SP Ganga Ram Punia said three more persons were arrested by the CIA-II unit today in connection with the case. They had been identified as Sushil, alias Tinku, of Bhatli village, Amarnath of Nachraun village and Vishal Rana of Golni village. They would be produced before the court tomorrow. With these arrests, the number of those arrested in the case is 17.
