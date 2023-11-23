Gangsters, accomplices booked for running extortion racket

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 22

The police have reportedly booked some gangsters and their accomplices for running an extortion racket from jail and abroad.

A case has been registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station on the complaint of an ASI of the Special Task Force, Ambala.

As per sources, gangster Virender Pratap, alias Kala Rana, who is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and lodged in Tihar Jail, remains in touch with Lawrence’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is abroad, and Satinder, alias Goldy Brar, through social media applications. Kala Rana, through his nephew Bhanu Pratap and relative Prince, who are also abroad, has been making ransom calls to immigration centre operators in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts, and club owners of Panchkula area, besides some businessmen.

After getting the ransom, it is distributed among his family members and members of the Bishnoi gang. In case any businessman refuses to give money, the accomplices of the gangster open fire at the victim’s residences and offices. They have been collecting lakhs of rupees this way, and are recruiting new boys in their gangs from jails and social media, whom they use for smuggling arms and narcotics, and firing incidents.

Kala Rana’s brother Surya Pratap and his relatives and members of Bishnoi gang are helping him. The money is transferred through bank accounts or hawala. If people associated with the gangsters are interrogated, a huge quantity of arms and narcotics can be seized.

