Gangster’s father held, sent to police remand

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 20

The police have arrested Dayaram Nehra (49), father of gangster Lipin Nehra, in connection with firing at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk. Dayaram has a criminal record and five cases, including murder and attempt to murder, are pending against him in court.

He was produced in a city court today, which sent him to police remand for two days. According to the police, Dayaram was arrested on Monday.

Rohit Gadaria, a henchman of gangster Nehra, was arrested yesterday while two shooters, who opened fire at the liquor shop were still absconding.

Lipin Nehra, a resident of Bhudka village in the Bilaspur area, went to Canada on a study visa around two years ago. In Canada, he came in contact with gangster Goldy Brar and provided two shooters for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

During Rohit’s interrogation it came to light that Lipin wanted to get the liquor shop transferred in his father Dayaram’s name so that the family’s income could increase.

Lipin called the liquor shop owner and his brother and threatened them to handover vend to his father. When both refused to so, Lipin sent shooters at the shop, who opened fire leaving one customer dead and other two injured.