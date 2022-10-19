Gangster's house raided in Faridabad village

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 18

A team of NIA officials raided the house of absconding gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya at his Faridpur village in the district today.

House razed The police had demolished one of his houses built on 350 sq. yards in Faridpur village about two weeks ago under the ongoing drive against the properties of criminals acquired from illicit money.

The gangster wanted in 21 cases of crime, including murder, loot, extortion, attempt to murder and illicit weapons carries a reward of Rs 50,000. Neeraj, who is reported to be a member of the gang headed by Kaushal is wanted in at least four cases of murder that took place in Palwal district. His name also propped in the murder of a former Congress leader, Vikas Chaudhary, that took place in June 2019. While Kaushal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi, Neeraj is allegedly carrying out the criminal activities, including extortion of money and making weapons available for criminal activities, on behalf of the gang.

It is not clear what type of documents or evidence were collected by the NIA in the raid carried out today.

