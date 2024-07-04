Sonepat: Gangster’s mother dies under suspicious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 3

The mother of notorious gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday.

The body has been sent to the mortuary at the general hospital for postmortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh of Jatheri village. At present, Kala Jatheri is lodge in Tihar jail.

Inspector Umesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Kundli police station, said Pradeep, another son of Kamlesh, told the police that his mother was ill for a long time and she consumed some poisonous substance under the influence of medicines, after which her condition got deteriorated.

Family members immediately took her to a private hospital in Sonepat, where she breathed her last during treatment, he added

Notably, Kala Jatheri was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police.

He got married with Anuradha Chaudhary on March 12 under high security at Dwarka after getting custody parole from the court.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Sonepat