Sonepat: Gangster’s mother dies under suspicious circumstances

Sonepat, July 3
The mother of notorious gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday.
The body has been sent to the mortuary at the general hospital for postmortem examination.
The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh of Jatheri village. At present, Kala Jatheri is lodge in Tihar jail.
Inspector Umesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Kundli police station, said Pradeep, another son of Kamlesh, told the police that his mother was ill for a long time and she consumed some poisonous substance under the influence of medicines, after which her condition got deteriorated.
Family members immediately took her to a private hospital in Sonepat, where she breathed her last during treatment, he added
Notably, Kala Jatheri was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police.
He got married with Anuradha Chaudhary on March 12 under high security at Dwarka after getting custody parole from the court.
