Gangsters threaten to take over Gurugram toll plaza, 3 arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 8

The Gurugram police arrested three members of jailed gangster Sube Gurjar’s gang for threatening to take over Ghamroj toll plaza and demanding extortion money.

One SUV and two double-barrel guns used in the incident have been seized from their possession. All the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.

According to the police on Friday, a manpower contractor of Sohna road toll plaza filed a complaint at Bhondsi police station that on Thursday, 5-7 individuals arrived in an SUV carrying double-barrelled guns.

They told him to vacate the toll plaza by morning and arrange money for them. They further warned that their men would take over work at the plaza from the morning onwards. If their demands are not met, he would be held responsible for his own death.

Based on this incident, a case was registered under relevant Sections at Bhondsi police station on Friday.

A joint team comprising SHO of Bhondsi police station and crime unit, Sohna, was formed. The team nabbed three accused late on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Vikram (31), a resident of Bar Gurjar village in Gurugram; Rakesh (41) and Nikhil (21), residents of Jhajjar district, said the police.

“During the initial police interrogation, the accused revealed that they carried out the incident on the instructions of gangster Sube Gurjar. Vikram, who is closely associated with Sube Gurjar, was assigned this task by their associate Harbir who had recently come out on bail.

“Vikram along with his accomplices Rakesh and Nikhil reached the toll plaza and threatened the contractor. Efforts are being made to nab the other accused and the CCTV footage is also being looked into,” said ACP Crime Varun Dahiya.

According to the police, all three accused have a criminal history.