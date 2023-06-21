Gangster's wife held for extortion

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 20

The wife of jailed gangster Ajay Zaildar was arrested on Monday on the charge of extortion. Sources said a case of extortion by Preeti, a resident of Khod village, came into the notice of the police. After collecting information, an FIR was registered against Preeti at the Pataudi police station. The crime unit of Farrukhnagar arrested Preeti in Pataudi on Monday.

Preeti had earlier been arrested on May 17 with a henchman of her husband Ajay Zaildar, for threatening a local liquor trader and demanding Rs 50 lakh from him through WhatsApp calls.

Preeti had then confessed that she had called and threatened the liquor trader at the behest of her jailed husband. She w as sent into judicial custody the next day.

“Preeti, wife of jailed gangster Ajay Zaildar, came out of jail on bail on June 15. After coming out of jail, she again started extorting money from people,” said police spokesperson Subhas Boken. “We have arrested her and she will be produced in a city court tomorrow.”