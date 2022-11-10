Gangster’s wife in fray for Rohtak Zila Parishad

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 9

The election for Ward No. 5 of Rohtak Zila Parishad, which has been reserved for women candidates, witnesses an interesting contest. The contenders for this seat include Meena Makdauli, the district president of the JJP women wing, Aruna Chaudhary, wife of BJP leader and former Zila Parishad chairman Dharampal Makdauli and Anjali, wife of Amit Rithal, a patwari.

However, the entry of Manju, the wife of infamous gangster and history-sheeter Rajesh alias Sarkari, has spiced up the fight. Rajesh, 38, has been involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, loot and kidnapping and has spent more than 20 years of his life in jail. As of now, he is on bail. “I have fielded my wife in the election as I want to remove the tag of criminal from myself and improve my life by serving the people,” said Rajesh while talking to The Tribune today.

Rajesh has been campaigning for his wife and seeking blessings of villagers by promising to detach himself from his past. Some local residents maintain that his criminal past notwithstanding, Rajesh has made himself socially acceptable in his village and nearby areas.

