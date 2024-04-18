‘Ganja patti’ worth Rs 40 lakh seized, 2 held

Palwal, April 17
The police today arrested two persons and recovered 148 kg of ‘ganja patti’ worth Rs 40 lakh from them. A senior police official said the seizure of the narcotics was made after a car was stopped for checking by a police team near Dadota village this morning.
Chandhut SHO Dalbir Singh said a police team had been deputed at the spot on the basis of inputs that a car containing drugs was coming towards the city. He added that the team found the drug loaded in the vehicle having registration number UP 16FT 4245. The car was coming from Noida.
He added that even though the two suspects tried to flee the spot, the cops managed to nab the driver, a resident of Secunderabad, and another suspect, a resident of Pingawa village in Nuh.
The police recovered six bags containing ganja, according to Palwal DSP Dinesh Yadav. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects and further investigation is on, the DSP added.
