Ganja worth Rs 6 lakh seized in Palwal, 1 held

Palwal, June 1

The police have confiscated ganja (narcotics) worth Rs 6 lakh from a person. A police official said the accused Atesh, hailing from Gautambudh Nagar of UP, was nabbed from a spot near Kithwari village of the district on Friday.

The official said the accused, who had been carrying a bag containing around 20.9 kg of ganja, was waiting for a vehicle near the Chandhut crossing to go to Palwal, when a police team arrested him.

He said the accused has been found to be allegedly engaged in drug peddling or smuggling for the past months in the area. The police has launched investigation into the matter

