Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Garbage being disposed of in unhygienic manner in Faridabad

The authorities of the Municipal Corporation seem to be busy only in meetings or attending to VIPs, as the violation of the norms regarding disposal of garbage and domestic waste has been rampant and hardly any action has been taken to curb the menace. A majority of the vehicles used by the agency (private company) given the contract of disposal or removal of the city garbage are open from top, which itself is a violation of norms. As such, the vehicles are not covered properly, garbage from these is often found to be dropping on roads and streets during their movement. I noticed myself that garbage like polythene bags were flowing out from a vehicle on the dividing road of Sectors 14 and 15, which is considered a posh area. If this is the functioning style of the civic agencies, then making Faridabad a Smart City will remain a distant dream. DP Sharma, Faridabad

Expand bus service within Rohtak city

The city bus service being provided by the Municipal Corporation at cheaper rates is proving beneficial not only for residents but also for those who come to Rohtak city for different purposes. But there is no bus service from the railway station and several other places in the city forcing people to use auto-rickshaw to reach their destination, which is costly as compared to the city bus service. The authorities should expand the city bus service to facilitate maximum people. Mukesh Bagri, Rohtak

VIP nos should be sold at dist headquarters

The selling of VIP numbers from 1-100 is being done at the state headquarters for all districts of Haryana. Anyone willing to purchase the number has to go to the Transport Commissioner office in Sector 17, Chandigarh. If the applicant approaches any middleman, then his/her work is done in minutes, otherwise the applicant has to make rounds of the office to purchase a new VIP number and also to retain his VIP number on other vehicle. The sale of VIP numbers should be done at the district headquarters or online like other states, so that the precious time of the general public is saved. Earlier, the online process was started, but after sometime, it was stopped. The online process and selling of the VIP numbers at the district heaquarters will help in checking corruption. Aurav Aneja, Karnal

Stray cattle menace continues

Stray cattle menace continues to be an issue here as a large number of stray cattle can be seen squatting or wandering on the roads of Ambala. Stray animals can be spotted roaming freely not only in the busy markets and residential areas, but on the state and national highways too. The presence of stray cattle on roads not only make roads unsafe for commuters but for the cattle too. Besides shifting the stray animals to safer places, the administration should take strict action against those who leave their animals on roads. Rajan, Ambala