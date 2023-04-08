Garbage, debris under elevated rly track irk residents

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 7

Residents of Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Chinyot Colony, Jhang Colony and Suncity have been facing inconvenience as the plan to construct a road under the elevated railway track hangs fire.

The foundation stone of the country's first elevated railway track project was laid in March, 2018. It was slated to be completed by September, 2019, but got delayed due to techno-legal issues and the Covid-induced lockdown.

The project finally got commissioned in March, 2021. However, the old railway lines, which have now become obsolete, are yet to be removed to pave way for the construction of a road.

Thanks to the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned and the casual approach of the residents, the area under the elevated railway track is being used to dump garbage and debris.

"The garbage thrown by the residents under the elevated track is cleared on a regular basis. The construction waste (debris) dumped along the old railway track is also lifted at regular intervals. The matter will be resolved permanently only after the old railway lines are removed and replaced by a road," says local municipal councillor Radhey Sham Dhall.

The residents of the colonies located along the railway track complain that the dumping of garbage and debris under the elevated track raises stink and causes much inconvenience in commuting across the old track.

"The authorities should take prompt action to rid the residents of the problem. The residents should also act responsibly and refrain from throwing household waste and debris under the track," maintains Bittu, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

Local trader leader Baldev Miglani laments that numerous complaints made in this regard have fallen on deaf ears and the issue is yet to be resolved.

"Certain spots under the elevated track are occupied by drug-addicts and criminal elements, but no action has been taken by the authorities concerned," he adds.