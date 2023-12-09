Garbage dumping in open a common practice

Illegal dumping of debris and household garbage at vacant plots has become a common practice at Sector 21 of Panchkula. Complaints have been registered with the municipal corporation several times, but to no avail. This indifference acts as an encouragement to such practices. Trash at plots is not only a blot on the city’s cleanliness, it also poses a major risk of diseases. The Panchkula MC should take immediate action to solve this problem. —Vinayak, Panchkula

Poor traffic management during Gita Mahotsav

Thousands of people are visiting the annual Gita Mahotsav, which started at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. The traffic management around the venue, especially at its east, is terrible as no traffic police personnel are present there. Vehicles ply at full speed there in the absence of speed limit signs and speed breakers. The administration should take note of this problem and take steps to solve it at the earliest. —sarabjit singh, kurukshetra

