Garbage dumping point a headache in Charkhi dadri

The Municipal Council authorities have designated an open space as a garbage dumping point in front of the entrance of the Puran Market in the Charkhi Dadri, which has become a cause of nuisance for the area shopkeepers and visitors. The MC authorities should remove the garbage bins and impose fines on people found littering the area. The shopkeepers of the Puran market are upset with the MC and intend to launch a dharna in case no action was taken soon.

Sandeep Phogat, Charkhi Dadri

Poor upkeep of facilities

The Town Park of Sector 12, situated in the heart of the city and drawing thousands of visitors each month, has fallen victim to poor upkeep. Despite considerable expenditure on amenities such as fountains, benches and public conveniences, the authorities concerned have failed to ensure its proper maintenance. The three fountains are frequently non-functional, and a unique floral clock installed at a cost of Rs 2 lakh a few years ago has been damaged. Additionally, the state of benches and cleanliness has become a cause for concern.

Rajkumar, Faridabad

Maintenance of flyovers

it is indeed gratifying to learn that the Public Works Department (PWD) has taken the initiative to ensure the timely maintenance of flyovers across the city by addressing complaints as they arise. However, the shortage of staff has led to delay in addressing these issues promptly, resulting in much inconvenience to the public. Given that the PWD possesses the necessary personnel to oversee flyover maintenance and repairs, this decision represents a commendable step forward. Subhas C Taneja, Gurugram

Sewage causing nuisance

The sewage overflow on the Sector 11-12 main entrance road near the park near Angel Mall has become a nuisance for the commuters. Due to leakage in the pipeline, water is flowing on the road, causing inconvenience to the commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers. The authorities should resolve the problem at the earliest. Anil Kumar, Panipat

Haphazardly parked vehicles a cause of trouble

The haphazardly-parked vehicles in the market areas have been a cause of ordeal for the local residents and commuters. People’s tendency of parking vehicles on roads when out for shopping and other work leads to traffic jams. The traffic police should take action against those who leave their vehicles unattended on the roads.

Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra

